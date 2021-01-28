Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $92,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.08. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

