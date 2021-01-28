Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

