Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.21.

FB stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.08. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

