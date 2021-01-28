Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $340.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $271.58. 1,496,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $773.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.