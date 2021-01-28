Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.21.

Shares of FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day moving average of $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

