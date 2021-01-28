Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $355.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day moving average is $267.08. The company has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

