Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.10.

Shares of FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.56 and its 200-day moving average is $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 886.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

