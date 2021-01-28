Factom Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Factom has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $7,668.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00049682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00127496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,605,128 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

