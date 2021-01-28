Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after buying an additional 175,281 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after buying an additional 44,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $469.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

