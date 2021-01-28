Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.95

Shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.68. Fang shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1,642 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $113.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

Get Fang alerts:

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fang by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.