FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $489,696.02 and $378,039.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

