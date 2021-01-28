FantasyGold Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $138,224.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00129880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068480 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00270938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00066702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036717 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

