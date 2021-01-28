Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 64.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 330.5% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $311.98 million and $165.65 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.04 or 0.00891839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.79 or 0.04287403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.