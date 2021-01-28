Farmers Trust Co. Buys 3,250 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.96. 9,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,518. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.08 and a 200 day moving average of $415.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.