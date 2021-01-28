Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 104,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,440. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

