Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,435. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

