Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.95. 2,200,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,749,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.40 and a 200-day moving average of $298.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.