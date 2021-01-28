Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 4,900 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,858 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.16. 285,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,471. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

