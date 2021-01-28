Farmers Trust Co. Sells 12,353 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.47. 498,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.