Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,565 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712,977 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 338,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,404. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

