Farmers Trust Co. Sells 3,666 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.09. 1,147,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,543,412. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

