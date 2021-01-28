Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.04. 55,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

