Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

