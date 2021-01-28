Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fastenal worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after acquiring an additional 117,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

