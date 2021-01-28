Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 224,449 shares of company stock worth $16,002,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

