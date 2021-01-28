F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 768 ($10.03). 355,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 430,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778 ($10.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 785.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L)’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £494.34 ($645.86). Also, insider Roger Bone bought 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 776 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.04 ($1,307.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 207 shares of company stock worth $159,318.

F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

