Feathercoin (FTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,275.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $16,275.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000817 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

