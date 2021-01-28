Scotiabank Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Sector Perform

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $129.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

