Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $219.44

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $219.44 and traded as high as $309.20. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) shares last traded at $285.60, with a volume of 2,158,510 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

