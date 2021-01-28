Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Shares Gap Up to $2,305.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,305.00, but opened at $2,407.00. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) shares last traded at $2,475.00, with a volume of 254,894 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FEVR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,184.44 ($28.54).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,383.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,273.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

