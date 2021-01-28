Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.02. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,136 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

About Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.