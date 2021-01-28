Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.35

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.35 and traded as high as $29.50. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 83,331,069 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 550.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

