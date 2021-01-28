Financial Survey: Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) versus Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences -19.34% -58.42% -25.44% Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91%

0.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Marvell Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.32 -$5.60 million N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 13.00 $1.58 billion $0.32 163.19

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology Group 0 5 22 0 2.81

Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $48.52, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Enveric Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Jay Pharma Inc. develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

