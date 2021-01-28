Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Financial Contrast

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Fincera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $345.80 million 0.27 $5.41 million $0.22 18.64 Fincera $205.74 million 0.11 $40.04 million N/A N/A

Fincera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and Fincera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.83%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than Fincera.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Fincera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 5.96% 6.06% 0.36% Fincera N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fincera has a beta of -79.62, suggesting that its stock price is 8,062% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Fincera on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs; and CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.