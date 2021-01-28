FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.57. 2,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FinServ Acquisition stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

