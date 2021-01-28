FintruX Network (FTX) One Day Volume Hits $477.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $436,275.74 and $477.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

