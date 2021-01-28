FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $15.21 million and $892,109.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046982 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,472,982 coins and its circulating supply is 214,071,627 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.