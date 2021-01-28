Firo (FIRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.73 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Firo has a market cap of $50.73 million and approximately $243,230.00 worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $4.42 or 0.00013996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,585.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.62 or 0.04177890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00411498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.01247941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00526444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.00431656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00261478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,475,660 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

