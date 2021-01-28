First Bank & Trust Has $1.02 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $13.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,493. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

