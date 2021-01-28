First Bank & Trust Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

