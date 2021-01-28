First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. The Southern comprises 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $59.93. 31,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,629. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

