First Bank & Trust Sells 10,597 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after buying an additional 357,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,654.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

