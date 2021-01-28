First Bank & Trust Sells 11,639 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. Raven Industries makes up 1.5% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.21% of Raven Industries worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

RAVN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 6,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

