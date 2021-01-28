First Bank & Trust Sells 12,894 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 400,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,766,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

