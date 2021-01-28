First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Trading Up 63.5%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) shares were up 63.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.