First Community Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Community in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FCCO. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Community by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Community by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.