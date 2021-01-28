First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
First Horizon has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.
FHN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 7,308,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,505. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.
In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.