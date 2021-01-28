First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 7,308,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,505. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.