First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $$33.11 during midday trading on Thursday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

