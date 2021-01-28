First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$20.13 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.72. The company has a market cap of C$13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Insiders sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 in the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

