First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.31% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of FAAR opened at $27.48 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.821 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

